The Governing Board and Secretariat of PEARL Awards Nigeria, this week released the full list of nominees for the forthcoming award nite event at Eko Hotel in Lagos.



The 2017 PEARL Awards which is scheduled to hold on Sunday, November 26, 2017 at Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos has as theme, “Winning with Tenacity”. This according to Mr. Tayo Orekoya the President and CEO of Pearl Awards NIGERIA, is in realization of the need to recognize and reward companies that, in spite of the challenges in the operating environment, local & global economies, have continued on the winning edge, outperforming competition and emerging leaders, deserving of honour in our capital market.



He stated that PEARL Awards remains the only Awards in this part of the world that identifies and rewards quoted companies based on empirical data. This is the uniqueness of the Awards, which earned it the endorsement in 2003 by the apex capital market regulatory authority, the Securities & Exchange Commission.



The Awards he also added, has expanded its scope beyond rewarding excellence in the Stock Market, but in the Capital Market as a whole. Thus, the Awards has been re-classified into three main categories being:

(i) Main competitive Awards Category

- Sectoral Leadership Awards

- Market Excellence Awards

- Overall highest Award (The PEARL of the Nigerian Stock Market)

(ii) Honorary Awards Category

- PEARL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Year Award

- Special Recognition Award for Capital Market Development

- Capital Market Journalist of the Year Award

- Media Award for Capital Market Reporting

(iii) Special Recognition Awards Category

- NASD Traded Security of the Year Award

- NASD Participating Institution of the Year Award

- Issuing House of the Year Award

- Stockbroking Firm of the Year Award

- Good Corporate Governance Award

Orekoya assured that, the 2017 Awards Nite, promises to be as much a glamorous edition in the line of previous editions. The event he said, is being packaged with special features and innovations to be a remarkable night of excellence and glamour, where captains of commerce and industries and major stakeholders of our economy will savour the joy of rewarding excellent operational performance of quoted companies and other Capital Market players in Nigeria.

On criteria for the Awards, Orekoya said that, in the Main competitive Awards Category, as in past years, awards were determined utilizing nine performance indices namely Turnover Growth; Return on Equity; Earnings Yield; Share Price Appreciation; Dividend Cover; Dividend Yield; Net Asset Ratio; Dividend Growth and Profit Margin Ratio.

“As in the past, in order to ensure fairness, objectivity and authenticity in its assessment, the Research and collation Sub-Committee, sourced the required data from the Annual Reports of quoted companies duly filed with the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Stock Exchange Daily Official lists for the year under consideration. The Report of the Research & Collation Sub-Committee was reviewed, verified and thereafter endorsed by the Board’s Technical Committee, which subsequently presented it to the full Board for consideration and approval.

“As indicated above, the 2017 PEARL Awards Main competitive category has 3 sub-categories namely the Sectoral Leadership Awards, which rewards a company for out-performing other companies within the same sector, based on aggregate points garnered from all the nine indices utilized for ranking.

“The Market Excellence Awards, which is based on recognition of the entire market leadership in respect of each of the ranking indices, while the third sub-category is the Overall Highest Award – The PEARL of the Nigerian Stock Market. I have the honour and privilege to inform you that having examined the reports of the Research & Collation Committee of the Awards Central Working Committee; reviewed and endorsed by the Technical Committee of the Board, the PEARL Awards Board of Governors has today considered and finally approved the Nominations & Awards Reports for the 2017 PEARL Awards.”

SECTORAL LEADERSHIP AWARDS

(1) AGRICULTURE

§ Livestock Feeds Plc

§ Okomu Oil Palm Plc

§ Presco Plc

(2) CONGLOMERATES

§ UAC of Nigeria Plc

§ Chellarams Plc

§ John Holt Plc

(3) ICT (Telecommunications /Systems)

§ Chams Plc

§ Computer Warehouse Group Plc

§ E-Transact International Plc

(4) CONSUMER GOODS (Breweries)

§ Guinness Nigeria Plc

§ International Breweries Plc

§ Nigerian Breweries Plc

5) CONSUMER GOODS (Food Prod & Bev)

§ Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc

§ Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc

§ National Salt Co. Nig. Plc

(6)CONSUMER GOODS (Household Prod.)

§ P.Z. Cussons Nigeria Plc

§ Unilever Nigeria Plc

§ Nigeria Enamelware Co. Plc

(7) FINANCIAL SERVICES (Banking)

§ Zenith Bank Plc

§ Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

§ UBA Plc

(8) FINANCIAL SERVICES (Insurance)

§ NEM Insurance Plc

§ AIICO Insurance Plc

§ Unity Kapital Assurance Plc

(9) FINANCIAL SERVICES (Other Fin. Inst)

§ Africa Prudential Registrars Plc

§ FCMB Group Plc

§ United Capital Plc

(10) HEALTHCARE (Pharmaceuticals)

§ GlaxoSmithKline Cons. Nig. Plc

§ Neimeth Intl. Pharmaceutical Plc

§ Fidson Healthcare Plc

11)INDUSTRIALGOODS(Building Material)

§ Lafarge Africa Plc

§ Dangote Cement Plc

§ CAP Plc

12) HEALTHCARE (Providers / Suppliers)

§ Ekocorp Plc

§ Union Diag & Clinical Services Plc

§ Morison Industries Plc

(13) ICT (Computers / Services)

§ NCR (Nigeria) Plc

§ Courteville Business Solution Plc

§ Tripple Gee & Company Plc

(14) OIL AND GAS (Petroleum Products)

· Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc

§ Total Nigeria Plc

§ Eterna Plc

(15) SERVICES (Printing & Publishing)

§ Studio Press Plc

§ University Press Plc

§ Learn Africa Plc

(16) FINANCIAL SERVICES (Mortgage Co)

· Omoluabi Mortgage Bank Plc

· Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc

· Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc

(17) SERVICES (Hotels / Lodging)

· Ikeja Hotel Plc

· Capital Hotel Plc

· Transcorp Hotel Plc

NOMINEES FOR MARKET EXCELLENCE AWARDS

(1) TURNOVER GROWTH

§ Thomas Whyatt Nig Plc

§ Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc

§ Flour Mill Nigeria Plc

(2) EARNINGS YIELD

§ C & I Leasing Plc

§ AIICO Assurance Plc

§ Newrest ASLNigeria Plc

(3)RETURN ON EQUITY

§ AIICO Insurance Plc

§ African Alliance Insurance Plc

§ CAP Plc

(4)DIVIDEND YIELD

§ Zenith Bank Plc

§ United Capital Plc

§ UBA Plc

(5) DIVIDEND GROWTH

§ Okomu Oil Palm Plc

§ Beta Glass Plc

§ Unity Kapital Assurance Plc

(6) DIVIDEND COVER

§ GlaxoSmithKline Cons Nig. Plc

§ Newrest ASL Nigeria Plc

§ AIICO Insurance Plc

(7) NET ASSET RATIO

§ Total Nigeria Plc

§ MRS Oil Nigeria Plc

§ UACN Property Development Plc

(8) PROFIT MARGIN RATIO

§ Presco Plc

§ FTN Cocoa Processors Plc

§ Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

(9) SHARE PRICE APPRECIATION

§ United Capital Plc

§ Dangote Flour Plc

§ Total Nigeria Plc

NOMINEES FOR THE SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS CATEGORY

(1) STOCKBROKING FIRM OF THE YEAR AWARD

§ Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited

§ Cordros Limited

§ A.R.M Securities Limited

(2) ISSUING HOUSE OF THE YEAR AWARD

§ Coronation Securities Limited

§ Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited

§ Chapel Hill Advisory Partners Limited

(3) GOOD CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AWARD

§ Total Nigeria Plc

§ AIICO Insurance Plc

§ United Capital Plc

“As in the past editions of the Awards, the winning company for each of the Awards for which the nominees are listed above would be announced at the 2017 Awards Nite. Similarly, in line with our policy, the nominees as well as winner of the Overall Highest Award (The PEARL) for this year would be announced at the Awards Nite.”

The President and CEO of Pearl Awards Nigeria Mr. Tayo Orekoya also confirmed that, “top Capital Market players and celebrities already confirmed to grace this year’s edition of the PEARL Awards Nite include His Excellency, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), GCFR, Former Head of State as Chairman of Occasion; His Excellency, Alhaji (Dr) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State; Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Immediate Past President, Nigerian Stock Exchange; Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, President, Institute of Directors , Mr. Oluwaseyi Abe, President, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers; Prof. Segun Ajibola, President, Chartered Institute of Bankers in Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ajomale, , MD/CEO, NASD Plc and Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi, Chairman, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc among a host of others.”