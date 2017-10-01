A lawmaker and member of the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra state Onyebuchi Offor is confident the party will win the forthcoming governorship election in the state.





The people of the Southeast state are scheduled to elect a governor on 18 November 2017.



And the lawmaker representing Ekwusigo constituency in the state’s Assembly said the PDP is ready to bounce back from its defeat in the 2015 general election.





He spoke on Friday during a meeting the party convened and attended by stakeholders from the 21 local government areas of the state.





He appealed to PDP members in Anambra to begin the process of reaching out to commercial drivers and motorcyclists, teachers, civil servants, artisans, market men and women and other critical stakeholders to make the dream of recapturing the state areality".





He further said,“I am very certain that PDP will take over Anambra in November 18 election. But we have to start the process of rebuilding the party and that is exactly what we are doing.





I have developed a team across the 21 council areas. We are working underground and we will ensure, "I have developed a team across the 21 council areas. We are working underground and we will ensure that everybody is brought on board.



