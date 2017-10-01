



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called on the Speaker of the House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara, to declare the seats of Hon Ahmed Tijani and Zaphaniah Jisalo vacant over their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The former ruling party made this known in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye.







The PDP said the excuses given by the two lawmakers for their defection were vague, cooked up and purely irrelevant to any section of the Nigerian Constitution.







The party said there was no disagreement within its leadership structure that could justify the decision of the two House of Representatives members jumping ship.







The PDP said: "We expect nothing aside a noble support by the Speaker of the House of Reps for the Rule of Law, and we say loud and clear that there is no division whatsoever in our Party, the PDP that would have served as justification for the defections announced by the Two Members in the Chamber.







"For clarity purpose, the Supreme Court, the Highest Court in this Nation, has decided in a landmark Judgement delivered on July 12, 2017, that there is no leadership crisis in the PDP and as such, the Party under the acceptable leadership of the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) is the only leadership recognised by law as the authentic leadership of the PDP.









"We wish to point out clearly that anyone who announces any defection from the PDP, citing any sort of internal crisis is being a liar.









"Based on the foregoing, we demand the immediate declaration of the Seats of Hon Ahmed Tijani from Kogi State and Zaphaniah Jisalo from the FCT, vacant.”