Former National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Bode George has vowed to restore the party’s lost glory.



George spoke on Friday in Lagos while declaring his intention to run for PDP's National Chairmanship seat.





Speaking further, he said this was the time for the party to bring in the experienced hands that will re-position it for the 2019 General Election.





"Our party needs a rescue. Our party needs redemption. Our party deserves a balanced, experienced, tested, trusted and a faithful hand,” he noted.



"Our party needs a team player and a unifying leadership. Our party needs stability. "Here and now, I am humbly making a stand and a declaration as a candidate for the position of the office of National Chairman of our great party with a vision to serve as a bridge builder, as a peace maker and healer of broken pieces.”