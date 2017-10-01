



Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa state on Thursday met behind closed doors with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, at the Bayelsa state Government House, Yenagoa.







The discussions between them were said to have centered on how to foster closer ties between the two states, the forthcoming PDP national convention and the quest by the South South geo political zone to take a shot at the national chairmanship seat.









Governor Wike, in an interview, said the two of them discussed about how to partner in the areas of political and economic development and also share common ideas that would led to a united South South region.









According to Wike, “I am not surprised because he was prepared for the office and so you can see the result. You know once you are prepared for an exam, certainly you will pass very well.









What I have seen today has made PDP to be proud, it has made the people of Bayelsa, the Ijaw Nation and the Niger Delta to be proud"









However, Governor Dickson, speaking in an interview, expressed optimism that the relationship between the two states would blossom for the benefit of the people.









"We talked about a whole lot, security and developmental matters within our region and in our respective states. As we progress you will see all of this unfold and we will do so at the regional level in conjunction with all our brother governors,” he said.