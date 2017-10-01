



Former military Head of State Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has said only individuals with vision and courage like Raymod Dokpesi can lead the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





He disclosed this on Thursday while hosting the founder of DAAR Communications at his residence in Minna.





Dokpesi was accompanied on the visit by Senators Annette Okon, Paul Wampana, Yisa Braimoh and Auwalu Bamanga-Tukur among others.





Speaking, IBB said: ”Democracy is about choice and only people with vision, courage and strong commitment to the unity of the country such as you can lead the PDP.





"Politicians should always have a vision for a united and strong Nigeria as a shining example of democracy in Africa.”





"Therefore, I have blessed High Chief Dokpesi to pursue the noble objective of contesting for the post of national chairman of PDP,” he added.