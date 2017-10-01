



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on leaders to redouble efforts toward building a peaceful, united and progressive country that unborn generations would be proud of.









The party stated this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dayo Adeyeye, to commemorate the 57th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.







The statement read in part: "We must rededicate ourselves toward a better country; governments at all levels, traditional, religious, political and opinion leaders must work toward a better Nigeria.







"As Nigeria celebrates 57 years of nationhood, the citizens must, as a people, pay tribute to the sacrifices of the country’s heroes.







"The nation took off on an unstable note with some major disagreements that culminated into the civil war, but it has recorded giant strides over the years.







"We want to call on all Nigerians to use this occasion to reflect deeply on the pillars that brought us together, and work for the growth, unity and stability of our dear country"







The party called on governments at all levels to engage citizens on peaceful and progressive national issues, and stressed the need to seek meeting points toward resolving thorny disagreements.