Dr. Doyin Okupe, former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, said that Accord Party is the only hope for political development Nigeria as APC and PDP have expired.



Recall that Okupe dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Accord Party last July. According to him, he wants to belong to a political party that will "be able to publicly state it's position on troubling national issues"





Addressing the party’s delegates at the 2017 South West stakeholders’ summit held in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday, Okupe said the APC and PDP have failed to deliver democratic dividends to the citizens, and as such leaving Accord Party as the best alternative for the people.





"The Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress are big trucks which old age and misuse has affected their relevance," he said.





"Today, the PDP and APC have expired as a party. PDP as an automobile has spoilt its back aisle while APC crank shaft has broken "Accord is the only hope for political development in Nigeria.





This party is for Nigerian youths to achieve their lofty dreams and ambition of managing their own affairs in this country.





I am old and not interested in any office again. Nigerian youths can be whatever they want to be in Accord "You don’t need the so much touted experience, myself and some elders here will teach you on the job to master it.





Youths cannot be allowed to flourish in either PDP or APC but we’ll provide the necessary platform to excel and teach you all in Accord

"We’ll teach you how it is done in an ethical manner; not how to kill, steal or corrupt the system.



Accord is the best platform to realise your dream. This party is preparing the solid platform for the youths evenly."