The General Overseer of House Of The Rock,Pastor Paul Adefarasin says against general belief , paying of tithes will not make you rich.



He made this assertion during a sermon in his Church last weekend.



These are some of the key points of his sermon



You don’t have to pay tithe in this new covenant.



Tithing will not make you a Millionaire.



You don’t pay tithe to be blessed.



You are already blessed.



Tithing is a faith response to the blessing.



Abraham paid tithe after he was blessed not so that he would be blessed.



Abraham paid tithe to Melchidezek who was a high priest.



We pay to Christ who is also our High Priest after the order of Melchizedek.



Tithing is an honour system.



It began before the law.



In the law, if you don’t pay, you are cursed.



In this new covenant era, even if you don’t pay, there is no curse.



There is no curse for the Child of God in Christ. Only blessings.



I don’t like teaching Tithing to babies.



That’s not what they need.



They need Christ and more of him for when they become mature.



Tithing will not be an issue for them.



They know the source of their wealth.



Faith without works is dead.



He who does not work, let him not eat.