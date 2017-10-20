Rescuers officials are in search of a vehicle that plunged into the lagoon by the University of Lagos waterfront in the late hours of Saturday, Concise News has reliably gathered.





According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle skidded into the lagoon after colliding with another vehicle. The incident was said to have occurred around 10:55pm.





“There’s a vehicle inside the lagoon. People are trapped in it. The vehicle was heading into Lagos Island. Fishermen and LASEMA are trying to safe the occupants of the vehicle now. May God help them,” The Nation quoted a motorist as saying.



