



The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has called for the indefinite suspension of Dr Maikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).









The group is also seeking the resignation of the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu.









This in reaction to a leaked letter written by Kachikwu and addressed to President Buhari, who doubles as the Minister of Petroleum.









In the letter, Kachikwu accused Baru of insubordination and financial impropriety, including the award of contracts worth $26bn without any recourse to due process.









Speaking in Abuja, the national secretary of the ADP, James Okoroma, said the allegations are serious and pose a grave threat to the nation’s economy and image.









He said,“In view of the seriousness of the allegations made by the Minister and the dangers they pose to the economy and image of our nation, we demand the image suspension of the NNPC GMD to enable investigations to commence.









"The Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kackiwku should come out bold and resign his appointment having become a stranger in president Buhari’s cabinet.”