Abiola Ajimobi

The Oyo state government has disclosed that civil servants in the state will receive their housing loans within 7 days of a request.





It also revealed it is partnering with the federal government to provide 720 low-cost housing units for the people of the state to complement the recently-created GRAs.





The government has equally stated that it will not tolerate the activities of land grabbers (Omo Onile) in the state, urging the citizens to take advantage of the recently introduced electronic C of O to protect their landed property from the menace of land grabbing.





The State Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Survey, Ajiboye Omodewu urged the general public to beware of touts who paraded themselves as staff of the Ministry of Land and volunteered to process the C of O for them, stating that C of O processing is now free from unnecessary bureaucracy with the introduction of the Electronic C of O.





Omodewu, who addressed the media with his counterpart from the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, M Toye Arulogun, explained that the OYSG/FG partnership will ensure the provision of housing units along Oyo/Ibadan expressway, assuring that the low-cost housing will be for the benefit of all.





He pointed out that the process for securing housing loans has been reduced to 1week if the interested beneficiaries fulfil all the requirements of the state government, saying





"Governor Ajimobi has directed that approval for the housing loan should be given within a week if the interested person fulfils all the requirements. Our government prioritizes home ownership for the people, hence the need to make the process less cumbersome.







"We have recently introduced the Home Owners’ Charter policy. The policy allows landlords without proper documentation to procure one with the sum of N120K.

This scheme is created to enable homeowners in Oyo state who currently have no title documents like Survey and Building plans to obtain titles with great ease and at the very affordable rate of N120,000.00.





"The scheme has commenced and interested individuals can approach the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Housing to start the process which is just for 60 days,” Omodewu added.





He hinted that the State Government has engaged private developers to put up housing units for different categories of people in different areas of the State, noting that people should expect an influx of businesses and new residents in Ibadan when the Lagos-Ibadan expressway is concluded.





"Oyo State government has engaged private developers for different categories of citizens at Agodi GRA, Elenusonso GRA in Ido Local Government, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Kolapo Isola GRA at Lagelu LG, among others” the commissioner stressed.





Omodewu appealed to the general public to co-operate with Nigerian Institution of Surveyors and Estate Valuers (NIESV) for the enumeration, evaluation and categorization of properties in the state, noting that the essence of the enumeration is to generate data that will aid the sustainable development objectives in the state.



