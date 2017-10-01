The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II has urged members of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) to embrace peace and has called for the changed in the group's name to the Indigenous People Of Brighter Nigeria in the interest of the country.





The monarch said this on Friday at the Government house in Umuahia, Abia state while paying a courtesy call on the state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.





He told the governor and the state's traditional rulers who were on hand to receive him, that he was in the state in furtherance of his peace and unity project that has taken him within and outside the country.





According to the Ooni, Abia state has the capability to impact positively on Nigeria and solidify the nation’s bond.







He said that peace and oneness remained the greatest achievement of any society, adding that the strength on Nigeria’s unity was in its diversity.







The Ooni added that he was also in Abia to support the state government because of its passion for things that were positive. The earlier we realize that we are all spiritually linked the better for us.







We must chart a positive course for our teeming youths and make this country a better place. The members of IPOB are our children, we love them, I want them to change their name to Indigenous People Of Brighter Nigeria in the interest of our coexistence as one people.







We are praying for you and we don’t want any war or disintegration of the nation. We know that the youths of Abia will stand together to chart a proper course to make things better.







I commend the culture of Igbo people, they are blessed with beautiful tradition especially the aspect that signifies that anyone who brings kola brings life" he said.





The Ooni linked the kola nut breaking in Iboland to the strength of the typical Igbo man and woman. He expressed joy that the Igbo Culture remains sustained irrespective of anywhere the people live in the world. He added that he is always at home in Iboland.





Ooni who is the Co-chairman of National Council Of Nigerian Traditional Rulers concluded his speech calling on relevant agencies in Nigeria to evolve reorientation programmes that would change the thought process of youths because they were the future and energy of Nigeria.







In his response, Ikpeazu said that Nigeria had the potentials to be one of the biggest countries in the world because of the human and natural resources that abound in the country.





The governor said that the state government was committed to empowering Abia youths to enable them become self-reliant.





“The state government has created an office dedicated to providing empowerment for youths with a minimum loan of N250,000 to start any small business.





This is our way of practically supporting our youths that are interested in eking out a living. I believe that is how we can curb youth restiveness,” he said.







Ikpeazu thanked the traditional ruler who he called his father for offering prayers for the state, adding that his leadership style was commendable, saying he is encouraged by the leadership style of the Ooni especially in ensuring the unity of Nigeria and enabling inter ethnic harmony within and outside the country.