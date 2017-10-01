Over 60 magistrates who were suspended by the Ondo State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has said the action of the commission was illegal.





The magistrates made this known in a press conference in Akure at the weekend.





Speaking on behalf of the magistrates, Gbenga Adeyemi said the suspension was malicious, wondering why their positions were immediately advertised.





He said their suspension letter, dated September 14, 2017, on the ground of ”perceived irregularity and lack of due process in appointment” was illegal.





Adeyemi said: “It should be noted that at the time the suspension letter was served on us, there was no constituted JSC.





"This acting chief judge and her clowns of advisers had been doing all these out of hate and flagrant disrespect to decorum and reasoning.



”She intimidates like she is a demi-god; the special hatred she has for the magistrates is second to none.”

Responding, the JSC Secretary, Odubira Egbunu, stated that Justice Akeredolu, on resumption of office, noticed the irregularities by past administration and set up a committee to sanitise the system.



