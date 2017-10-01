



As part of events celebrating the 55 birthday celebration of Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, was the launch of his book titled ‘Rochas Revealed’, the commissioning of Rochas Foundation College of Africa and the Rochas Okorocha Foundation 10th graduation ceremony.





The book ‘Rochas Revealed’ written by Wale Okediran, a former member of House of Representatives, was launched in Owerri, Imo State revealed the wonders of Okorocha with a view to motivating the Nigerian children and assuring them that success lies ahead if they choose to live above limitations.





The event was attended by eminent Nigerians like the former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo and the former vice president of Nigeria, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, royal fathers and many more.





There was also the commissioning of a massive educational facility to give the poor African children a wing to fly. Rochas Foundation College of Africa (ROFOCA) admitted five students each from all African countries to be trained free of charge.









ROFOCA is a free, comprehensive, and qualitative educational scheme established by the Rochas Foundation Inc. to make education free and accessible to less privileged children across the continent of Africa.





ROFOCA like its sister (RFC) schools in Nigeria, admits smart, intelligent, talented, and brilliant less privileged orphans and indigent African children whose parents cannot afford to send them to school due to their financial situation.









Further worthy of mention is another milestone, the 10 graduation ceremony of students from Rochas Foundation College which held in Owerri, Imo State last week.



