Former presidential candidate Olu Falae has called on the Federal Government to restructure Nigeria before the next general elections in 2019.





He said Nigeria must go back to the 1963 constitution if it wants to move forward. Falae said it would be a more balanced Nigeria, where the ethnic groups are free to pursue their priorities.





"Most people are not interested in an election, if it is going to take place within this un-restructured Nigeria. The election would produce the same injustice and uncertainty. We must restructure before 2019.





"Those who did not want it did not have free education. Chief Awolowo decided to have the Muslim Western Board to take care of the Western people going to Mecca.





The other people did not have it. Fine! We decided to have a House of Chiefs and the East did not want to have one and there was no problem. That is what we need.





"Nobody should be forced to behave like another person. Uniformity does not mean unity. This is because we are different people with different objectives, cultures and values.





"A heterogeneous society cannot operate a unitary government. Look at Britain that is our former colonial power, they are of the same race, colour, religion, language and culture and yet today, you have four governments in Britain.



They include the parliament in Scotland, the Assembly in Cardiff, the Parliament in Northern Ireland and the Westminster defacto federal government.



