Former President of Nigeria and chairman, World Ex-President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in collaboration with Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo would be the chairman and special guest of honour respectively at the launch and public presentation of the book, A Review of Effective Tax Regime In Nigeriawritten by Tunde Ogunsakin.



Holding at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) 13/15, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday October 14, 2017 by 10am, the event will be attended by captains of industries, seasoned politicians, academics, notable gurus in administration, governance and banking sectors including royal fathers from all the Nigeria’s geo-political zones.



Backed with empirical data, his emphasis hinge on Colonial Era and the introduction of taxation in Nigeria. The Raisman Fiscal Commission’s recommendation of 1958 was critically appraised in tandem with resource distribution/allocation in Nigeria. Readers will be riveted with the author’s style and the information shared in the book.



The book will be reviewed by Professor Abiola Sanni, Faculty of Law, University of Lagos and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, President, Nigeria Stock Exchange.



The author, Tunde Ogunsakin, former Assistant Inspector General of Police was a member of the presidential tax force on Education Tax Funds (1999-2000), known as The Federal Government Panel On Education Tax constituted by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.



His concerted efforts ensured the panel to recover N7.8billion unpaid tax to the Nigeria Government. The incredible detective and erudite scholar used his immense experience through the activities of the panel in the making of the book.



Ogunsakin was promoted in 2014 as Assistant Inspector General of Police. Prior to his promotion he was the Commissioner of Police for Rivers State where he brought peace to a once political turbulent state. The book will be a great asset to lawyers, researchers, undergraduates, police officers, law enforcement officers and persons in the specialized area of Tax Administration in Nigeria.