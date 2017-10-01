Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has adopted one of the three new born lion cubs inside the new Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta Wildlife Park, christening the baby animal Aremu, his traditional name.



Obasanjo’s naming of the cub also attracted a million naira donation for the animal’s upkeep, with a call on Nigerians to help some animal species that face extinction in near future.



Obasanjo who spoke through the Managing Director of OOPL Ventures, Vitalis Ortese at the opening ceremony of the Wildlife Park and Animal ADOPTION (Animals Depend On People Too) yesterday, said the name adoption of the animals in the park was aimed at recruiting individual and corporate partners who will support the park in providing the financial resources for the preservation and care of animals on the brink of extinction as a result of increased human activities.



The Deputy Chief Coordinator (OOPL) Ayodele Aderinwale had intimated the gathering of the essence of introducing the wildlife park into the Library project, saying it had been part of the focal part since conception.



The National President, National Association of Zoo And Parks (NAZAP), Dr. Morenikeji Olajumoke said at present, some species faced extinction in the country, “and, we must do something to it fast because of their benefits to humanity.”



The Ogun State Commissioner for Tourism, Bashorun Muyiwa Oladipo commended the former president for bringing wildlife park into the library.



Another major adopter, was one Prof Afolabi who adopted another lion cub for N1m and named it ADE.