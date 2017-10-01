



The National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC ) has said at least 8, 000 corps members presently serving in Anambra will be available for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.







Ebenezer Olawale , the NYSC Coordinator in the state on Sunday said the data of corps members in the state had been transmitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for planning ahead of the November 18, 2017 election.









In his words, ' It is no longer news that the NYSC is partnering with INEC in the conduct of credible, fair and good elections, Anambra's case is not different.







My office and that of the Resident Electoral Commission have been working assiduously to ensure that corps members participate fully in the exercise.









As we all know, corps members are supposed to be non-partisan, they are not from this state, so we expect them to be fair and they are evenly distributed across the state.









We have no fewer than 10,000 corps members in this state but assuming that not all of them will be interested in taking part in the election, we have 8,000 available for this purpose.









I have supplied INEC with the data of the available corps members in the state and where they are not enough, we shall mobilse from neighbouring states' he said.









Olawale also said the NYSC was working with security agencies to ensure the security and safety of all corps members.