The leadership of NUJ, South East Zone received with shock the news of the killing of a Sun Newspaper agent in Onitsha, Fabian Obi by unknown gunmen.
This is indeed very tragic. For such to happen at a time the military operation code-named "Python Dance 11" aimed at checking the rising wave of armed robberies, kidnapping and other forms of crimes is still on with soldiers virtually at every nooks and crany of the five south east states made it more troubling.
We therefore call on the security agencies to immediately swing into action and fish out those behind this dastardly act as we are not ready to allow this to go the way of other similar unresolved cases in the past.
We also want to remind the Anambra state government that the pimary responsibility of a responsible government is the protection of lives and property. Abandoning this responsibility especially at this critical time when the state is preparing for a major election resulting in the rising wave of insecurity in the state indeed speaks volume of the government's commitment to security of lives. Let the needful be done as quickly as possible because a stitch in time saves nine.
Comrade Isiguzo Christopher Cfr
Vice President
NUJ, South East
Comrade Kenneth Ofoma
Secretary
NUJ, South East
