The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) have reiterated their collaboration in preventing the influx of substandard products from all entry points into Nigeria in the overall interest of the nation and its people.





In a statement released by both government agencies, this affirmation was made in Lagos yesterday during a working visit BY the SON Director General, Osita Aboloma to the NPA Managing Director, Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman.





Welcoming the SON chief executive, Ms. Usman alluded to the noble intentions of the federal government in encouraging synergy among its agencies via the Executive Order on Ease of Doing Business.





The order, according to her, does not provide excuses for anyone to flood Nigeria with substandard and unwholesome products.







She stated that the NPA is more resolved than ever, to provide necessary support for all relevant agencies to effectively discharge their mandates at the Ports.







The NPA Managing Director urged SON, other agencies and stakeholders to take optimal advantage of the reforms being carried out at the Ports for greater efficiency and effectiveness.





Speaking earlier, Osita Aboloma expressed SON’s desire to promote synergy in tackling the menace of substandard products influx into Nigeria.





The Nation according to him, runs great risk from the influx of substandard and life-endangering products like steel reinforcement bars, electric cables, lighting bulbs, food and drugs among others.





Aboloma stated that less energy and resources would be required to apprehend substandard products at points of entry than what is currently being channelled towards surveillance and seizures in warehouses and sales outlets Nationwide.





He emphasized the provisions of the SON Act 14 of 2015 which mandates the agency to be present at all the Nation’s entry points to prevent the influx of substandard and life-endangering products into Nigeria.





The SON Director-General expressed worry at the danger to the lives of his organization’s operatives in the course of seizures on the highways, markets and warehouses across the Nation



