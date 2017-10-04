Caroline Danjuma, former Nollywood actress, and ex-wife of Musa Danjuma, has accused music star Davido of dumping the body of a young boy identified as Tagbo, at the general hospital.





Davido and his crew members were called out in Caroline’s Instagram post, which she deleted few hours later.





The former actress claimed Davido brought in the boy’s dead body and left the hospital to continue clubbing with his friends.





She also stated that the musician and his crew tried to disguise themselves by using face caps to cover their faces.





The actress, in her post, revealed that the police and the hospital had confirmed he ran away after bringing in the dead body.





Read her post below:





"Davido where is Tagbo …. he was with you and ur crew last night … you all wore face cap to hide your identities after he died in ur car..





u dumped him at general hospital and ran away … the law must play its role this time .. you all better provide Tagbo alive ..





@davidoofficial. After you all abandoned him at general hospital you continued you stupid grooving at DNA and had the nerves to promote ur show .. this ain’t no ordinary boy you can intimidate his family …





we need you to tell us how he died in ur car and why u ran away… The police and the hospital confirmed u all ran away .. if u think ur money can save u, u just met ur match. Promise"







