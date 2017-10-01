Lai Mohammed

The Nigerian government through its information minister, Mr Lai Mohammed, has no plan to issue visas on arrival for all Africans.





He was responding to a report which claimed the deputy chairman of the African Union, Kwesi Quartey, said Nigeria had decided to start issuing visas on arrival for all Africans.







Quartey was reported to have praised the action as a “laudable move towards Africa’s integration agenda".





According to reports, the AU’s political affairs office said in a tweet that Africa’s most populated nation announced the action at a retreat for permanent representatives.





But Mohammed said that no such decision was in place. The AU has advocated for a“single African passport” that aims to improve intra-African trade and has called for the abolishment of visa requirements for all African citizens in all African countries by 2018.





Quartey said already Ghana, Rwanda, Mauritius and the Seychelles issue visas on arrival to all African passport holders.



