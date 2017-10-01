Uwazurike

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) says the payment of pensions to ex-Biafran policemen means nothing to the people of the Southeast.





It also said, in a statement it released on Thursday, that even if President Muhammadu Buhari stepped aside and gave his seat to an Igbo man, the agitation for Biafra would not stop.





President Buhari has approved the payment of pensions to the ex-Biafra policemen.





However, MASSOB accused Buhari of trying hard to get favour from the Igbo after allegedly committing atrocities against them.





"For forty-seven years after the civil war this men have been denied their right. Why must it be now because president Buhari feel by doing so Ndigbo and Biafrans will praise him or we will forget the atrocity he committed against Ndi Igbo,” the statement read.





“MASSOB wishes to make it clear that even if Federal Government of Nigeria decides to construct second Niger bridge, dualize all the roads in Southeast;





Even if President Buhari steps down for an Igbo man to become the president of Nigeria, it cannot change our demand for independent state of Biafra.





"They taught that we are joking. Is too late to cry when the head is off. President Buhari decided to pay ex-Biafran Police their accumulated salaries because of the danger before him.



The United States of America team of Lawyers have dragged him and the Chief of army staff to International criminal court, ICC.”



