VP Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed that it is the Tenders Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that is meant to approve contracts and not the NNPC Board.





A letter sent by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, to President Muhammadu Buhari accusing the NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru, of insubordination and of ignoring the NNPC board in approving contracts, among other issues, had sparked the controversy.





The NNPC GMD had since defended his actions insisting he followed due process and that the President, who is also the Minister of Petroleum Resources, approved the contracts.





Speaking at a forum on Friday, Osinbajo said, "Is it the Board of NNPC or is it the Tenders Board of NNPC that approves contracts of a certain level?

"Is it the Board of NNPC or NNPC’s Tenders Board? Now, that inquiry was made in 2015 by way of a letter and I am sure you’ve seen all of that.



