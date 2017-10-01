Select Menu

ntel

ntel
ntel

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » » NNPC APPOINTMENT: Agbakoba Sues FG For Sidelining The South Easth
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Tuesday, October 10, 2017 / comment : 0

Olisa Agbakoba
Olisa Agbakoba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria has sued the Federal Government over what he described as“lopsided appointments" at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
According to a statement signed on Monday by his media assistant, Niyi Odunmorayo , the SAN made the allegation in a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In the suit, he challenged the non-inclusion of the South East of the country in appointments to the NNPC Board.

The legal practitioner alleged that the appointment made by the Federal Government contravened the provisions of Section 14 of the Constitution, as well as the Federal Character Commission Act.

He stated that it was also in contravention of the“provisions of Sections 42 of the Constitution of Nigeria that prohibits discrimination of any of Nigeria’s ethnic groups such as, in this case, the South East.”

Agbakoba requested the court to declare the "lopsided appointments" of board members of the South East region unconstitutional, null and void.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú