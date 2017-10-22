







Yahwins Young, an in-law to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has advised that the outlawed group be turned into a political party.





Young, who is also known as Master Prophet and a staunch supporter of an independent state of Biafra, said this in a post on his Facebook page.





"I am in support of IPOB creating a political party,” he wrote on his page. The prophet however warned members of IPOB to watch what they say so that they don’t regret their utterances latter.



