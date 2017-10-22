Yahwins Young, an in-law to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has advised that the outlawed group be turned into a political party.
Young, who is also known as Master Prophet and a staunch supporter of an independent state of Biafra, said this in a post on his Facebook page.
"I am in support of IPOB creating a political party,” he wrote on his page. The prophet however warned members of IPOB to watch what they say so that they don’t regret their utterances latter.
The Federal Government had last month declared IPOB as a terrorist organisation with Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts still unknown after the Nigerian Army purportedly raided his home in Umuahia, Abia state.
