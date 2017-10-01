Enyinnaya Abaribe

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has expressed worry over the whereabouts of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.





Kanu has not been seen since the Nigerian Army allegedly invaded his home in September. The IPOB leader, who was arrested in Lagos on 14 October, 2015, for alleged treasonable felony, among others, was released in April, 2017, after Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had granted him bail.



Senator Abaribe, who was one of the three sureties that signed Kanu’s bail, said those in support of the IPOB leader’s agitation should think twice.





The lawmaker spoke at the Made-in-Aba Products Fashion Show held as part of the 2017 Convention of Abia State National Association of North America (ASNA) at Hilton Hotel JFK, New York on Saturday.





"I am a Nigerian Senator and not that of Biafra. We had advised Kanu, reminding him that his rights end where those of others begin. We are now in trouble, because we do not know where he is and how to contact him. Those that support Kanu’s agitation should think twice,” the Senator said.



