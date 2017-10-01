Nigerian Breweries Plc has concluded plans to hold the ninth edition of its Golden Pen Awards aimed at rewarding media excellence, on October 6, 2017, at the Zinnia Hall of Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The company announced that over 250 entries were received when submission closed for this year’s award which focuses on published reports on Agriculture, Local Sourcing and Industrial Development in 2016. At the ceremony, journalists who distinguished themselves in those subject areas will be rewarded in three categories.

“The Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Reporter of the Year” will be rewarded with a special statuette and N2, 000, 000 (Two Million Naira), the First Runner Up in the same category will get a special statuette and N1, 000, 000 (One Million Naira) while the Second Runner Up will receive a special statuette and N750, 000 (Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira).

In the “Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Photojournalist of the Year” Category, the winner will be honoured with a special statuette and N1, 000, 000 (One Million Naira), the First Runner Up will receive a special statuette and N750, 000 (Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) while the Second Runner Up will get N500, 000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira.

For the “Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Report of the Year”, the category reserved for reports on Nigerian Breweries and its brands throughout the preceding year, the winner will receive a special statuette and N1, 000, 000 (One Million) Naira. The three top place winners will each also receive a high-end work tool part of their prizes.

Commenting on the awards, the Corporate Affairs Adviser, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Kufre Ekanem, said the company chose Agriculture, Local Sourcing and Industrial Development, as the theme for this year’s edition to help direct attention towards the potential of the country to become a self-reliant and prosperous nation.

“As the agenda setters, we believe that the media has a vital role to play in directing the attention of key stakeholders to the role that agriculture, local sourcing and industrial development can play towards the nation’s economic recovery. We are of the opinion that given the huge natural resource potential of our country, it is vital to drive backward integration with a focus on these areas to make our country prosperous.”

The company added that the award criteria of quality, professionalism and objectivity will remain the filters upon which entries will be shortlisted for the awards. An independent judging panel scored the reports and photographs for their Originality, News Value, Use of Resources, Credibility and factuality. Other areas of interest for the panel included Info-graphics, Lay out/Headline, Clarity and Social impact.

Nigerian Breweries Plc inaugurated the Golden Pen Awards to promote professional and objective reportage of events in Nigeria. Since its inception, it has produced eight grand prize winners in the “Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Reporter of the Year” category seven winners in the “Nigeria Breweries Golden Pen Photo Journalist of the Year”category, three in the “Nigerian Breweries Report of the Year” category as well as several runners up.