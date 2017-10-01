Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has said Nigerians are better off together, declaring that agitations for secession were totally out of place.





"The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable; those agitating for a divided nation should channel their country toward building a strong and virile nation with opportunities for all". he said on Sunday in Jos.





Lalong spoke at an interdenominational Church Service at ECWA Headquarters Church, Jos, organised as part of activities to mark the 57th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence.





The governor stated that instead of seeking secession, Nigerians should explore the advantage of being together so as to make the utmost use of its diversities.

