Select Menu

Slider

Politics

Society

Crime

News Headlines

Entertainment

» » Gov Lalong Preaches Peace And Unity
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: Abiola Alaba Peters Posted date: Monday, October 02, 2017 / comment : 0


Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has said Nigerians are better off together, declaring that agitations for secession were totally out of place.

"The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable; those agitating for a divided nation should channel their country toward building a strong and virile nation with opportunities for all". he said on Sunday in Jos.

Lalong spoke at an interdenominational Church Service at ECWA Headquarters Church, Jos, organised as part of activities to mark the 57th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence.

The governor stated that instead of seeking secession, Nigerians should explore the advantage of being together so as to make the utmost use of its diversities.
"Rather than secession, I am an advocate of true federalism where diverse interests would better be served. "Well meaning Nigerians should continue to pray and work for the unity and peace of the country” he added.

Tagged with:

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2017, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú