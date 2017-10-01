Evans

Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) has denied that billionaire kidnapper Onwumadike Chukwudumeme, also known as Evans tried to escape from his prison cell.



According to reports, Evans allegedly attempted to give between $50,000 and $100,000 to one of the guards manning his cell to facilitate his escape.





Speaking to newsmen at the Kirikiri Medium Security prison on Friday, the Prisons Public Relations Officer, Francis Enobare stated that the suspect was in high spirit.





He said: ”It is not true that Evans plotted to escape from our custody. He is in high spirit and he sees his lawyers as he wants.



