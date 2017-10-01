Kachi Anifela

An Instagram user, Kachi Anifela has called out SARS officials who she claimed sexually harassed her, called her a yahoo girl and prostitute after they forcefully pushed her into their truck while on her way to get dinner in Ilorin.





According to her, one of the officers also accused her of hiding hard drugs and insisted on searching her. He put his hand inside her bra and dipped his hand inside her underwear saying that they usually find drugs hidden there. Her post reads;





"Good evening everyone, I'm at the height of my disappointment with the Nigerian police force, this evening





I was going to get dinner only for them to stop me Nd push me into their truck, then they started asking me why I have yahoo apps on my phone that I'm a yahoo girl and shit





After searching and not finding any evidence, they immediately accused me of prostitution, I said no, we argued for a while, then the man (one of the federal SARS officials) came to me and started shouting that I'm carrying hard drugs that he wants to search my body for narcotics and shit





Then this bastard put his hands INSIDE my bra, while I was shouting Nd trying to get out, he said he was going to beat me up if he heard another sound, amidst all my crying and struggles this bastard rough Handled me, dipped his hands in my pant





Saying (no be today I start to dey see drugs for girl bra or yansh) I begged to call my mother and they refused, seized my phone,One man even came down from his car to beg for me and they chased him away saying he should mind his business.