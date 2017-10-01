Tony Okoroji Addressing The Media

Nigerian musicians have declared full support for the peace, unity and progress of the Nigerian nation. Speaking at a very crowded press conference held this Tuesday at COSON House in Ikeja, the brand-new headquarters of Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), Chief Tony Okoroji, Chairman of COSON said, “If you leave here with nothing else, please leave with this statement: In the 2017 COSON WEEK, Nigerian artistes declare full support for the peace, unity and progress of the Nigerian nation. We do not want Nigeria dismembered or balkanized. We do not want war in our country. We wish to work for stability in our land so that Nigerian men, women and children can pursue their dreams in peace and harmony. We are not unaware of the challenges that confront our nation. We however believe that the challenges are best addressed without the tribal and religious hatred that is being spread around and without the spilling of the blood of any Nigerian”





CKN News Assistant Editor Having An Interview Section With Raskimo

At the conference which was called to give updates on the forthcoming COSON Week which begins on Sunday, October 29 with eight different big events, on eight different days at eight different venues in Lagos, Chief Okoroji said, “You would have noticed that at no event of the COSON Week are entry tickets sold. No income is being generated despite the massive human, organizational and material sacrifice being deployed to execute the COSON Week. The COSON Week is therefore fully dedicated to the well-being of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





According to former president of PMAN, “When other nations in our continent have been challenged, Nigerian entertainers have intervened forcefully. We believe that Nigerian entertainers from every tribe, with our millions of fans, have a key role to play in stabilizing the nation and healing the wounds that have threatened our unity and almost driven us to the brink of disintegration.





Chief Okoroji reeled out the names of an array of Nigerian top artistes who will thrill Nigerians at each of the various events, exclaiming, “please tell Nigerians that we are ready to deliver unprecedented fun and excitement at each of the 8 mega events of the 2017 COSON Week”





The COSON Week begins on Sunday, October 29 as Nigeria’s most admired gospel music stars from across the country throng Trinity House in Victoria Island for the red carpet national day of music, prayer and supplication to the Almighty called “COSON in the Church”. The nightingales will be joined by Nigeria’s most respected ministers of the gospel in an unparalleled show that will be broadcast live by several TV networks to all corners of the globe.



COSON Executives Next day Monday, October 30 at Four Points by Sheraton also in Victoria Island, Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, will engage the nation’s intelligentsia, experts on intellectual property and drivers of the Nigerian creative industry at the 2017 COSON Lecture.





Other events of the COSON Week include ‘COSON in the Streets’ on Tuesday, October 31, the ‘COSON Green Ball’ at MUSON Centre on Wednesday, November 1, the ‘COSON All Stars Table Tennis Blow-Out’ at Rowe Park Yaba on Thursday November 2, ‘COSON in the Mosque’ at Surulere Central Mosque on Friday, November 3 and ‘Children’s Day at COSON House’ at the COSON House Arena, Ikeja on Saturday, November 4.



