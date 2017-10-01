The 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Calabar, will organise free medical outreach for residents of Ogurude, Obubra, Cross River on 4 October.



A statement issued on Monday in Calabar by Capt. Kayode Owolabi, the Brigade’s Public Relations Officer, said the outreach is in support of the ongoing exercise ‘Phyton Dance 2’ Egwu Eke 2.



It said the medical outreach would be flagged-off by Brig.-Gen. Ismaila Isa, the Brigade Commander on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff.



The statement read in part: "The 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army will organize free medical outreach in Ogurude community in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River.



"The purpose of the exercise is to enhance confidence building with the general public in order to achieve better working environment for security operations"

