Gen Buratai

The Nigerian Army has formally wrapped up its military exercise, tagged “Operation Python Dance II", in the South East of the country.





This was confirmed in a statement released by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Adamu Baba Abubakar, representing the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General TY Buratai.





The spokesman of the 82 Div., Col. Sagir Musa, in the statement on Sunday said the ceremony took place in Sector 1 Tactical Headquarters at Umuahia, Abia state, at about 1900 to 2000 hours on Saturday, with the traditional activation of a campfire to formally signify the successful completion of the exercise.





General Abubakar applauded all the officers, soldiers and personnel of paramilitary organisations that collaborated and synergised, worked tirelessly and commendably throughout the one month period during the exercise.





He also described as remarkable, the achievements recorded during the exercise in the areas of attainment of the mission specific training objectives, improvement in peace and security, curtailing the menace of violent irredentist groups in the theatre of the exercise – South-eastern part of Nigeria.





Representing the government and people of Abia state, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy, Emmanuel Nwabuko, expressed the appreciation of the government and people of the state for improvement of peace, security and stability in the state through the Exercise.





According to him, the collaborative relationship with the Nigerian Army could be traced to the time when in 2010-2011 kidnappers, armed robbers and other hoodlums shut down economic and social activities in the state,“it was the army that rescued us".





"So we are ready to always leverage on this relationship whenever the need arises,” he added.





The Chief of Training and Operations, Army Headquarters, Brigadier General Ndalolo, Defence Headquarters observer team led by Commodore Shammah, the Security Adviser to Abia State governor, Captain Idonsi Awa (rtd) and the Commanders of 14 and 34 Brigades, Brigadier-Generals AK Ibrahim and IH Bature were some of the dignitaries in attendance.



