Five people were feared dead while scores sustained serious injuries on Saturday following a stampede at the entrance of Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo , the Akwa Ibom State capital.





The incident occurred while football enthusiasts tried to enter the stadium. The fans, who were at the stadium to watch a match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Chipolopo of Zambia were allegedly beaten by soldiers at the gates of the stadium with heavy sticks.





The stampede occurred as the crowd tried to avoid the soldiers sticks. The bloodstains were around the gate of the stadium.

Policemen and personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps were seen standing beside some unconscious fans.



A journalist, with punch Newspapers, who lost N10,000 in the stampede, was also assaulted by one of the soldiers with a big stick. Football fans who also escaped with injuries, have vow never to go to the stadium to watch a football match again.





The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Charles Udoh, also said he would call his counterpart in the ministry of Health to find out what happened.

