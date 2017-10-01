



The Nigerian Army on Monday announced that it would begin Operation Crocodile Smile II in the South south part of the country.





This was contain in a statement made available to CKN News, signed by Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations. The Nigerian Army said the exercise was in line with the it’s training directive for 2017.





"In line with the Nigerian Army's training directive for 2017, troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt including its affiliated formations and units located within its entire Area of Responsibility that covers the core Niger Delta states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States would participate in this year’s exercise from October 7 to 28, 2017 within the entire Niger Delta region.





"The exercise is to sensitize troops on admin, operational, logistics as well as civil military cooperation aspects in a military operation such as the provision of free medical care to host communities.





Quick Impact Projects (QIP) and the conduct of sanitation exercises to be undertaken by the troops for the benefit of their host communities and distribution of educational materials to schools as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).





It will also avail troops the opportunity to sharpen their combat skills in the conduct of land based as well as joint riverine operations" the statement said.





The army also explained that the exercise would also aim at imparting on the troops the importance of equipment maintenance, reconnaissance, inter-service and inter-agency cooperation, effective application of the Nigerian Army Code of Conduct, as well as strict adherence to Rules of Engagement (ROE), proffer handling of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), captured or surrendered hostile elements in line with international best practices.





"In light of the foregoing, the authorities of 6 Division Nigerian Army wishes to inform the public as well as solicit their usual understanding and cooperation during the period of the exercise and beyond” the army said.





According to the statement, dates and locations of the various CSR, sanitation and free medical interventions would be announced in due course.





"The command also wishes to allay the fears of the public as they will witness increased movements of troops and equipment during the period". the statement added.