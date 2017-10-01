The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, have been slammed with a fine of $31,000 for crowd disorder after the Super Eagles’4-0 win over Cameroon at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in September and warned against future occurrence.



According to a statement on the official website of FIFA, Nigeria violated article 65 and 67 of the FBC FIFA stadium safety and security regulations and as such charged for improper conduct amongst spectators (pitch invasions by supporters and invasions of restricted areas by supporters other than the pitch).



Other countries fined for various offences according to the statement include Germany, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Chile, England, France and Guinea.



