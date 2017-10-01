Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, in his independence day message, on Sunday declared that the country's future would be better than its past.





He made the declaration in his remarks at the 2017 Independence Day Interdenominational Church Service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.





Osinbajo, who made the declaration in the form of prayer, said: "I declare concerning this nation that this nation will be fruitful, that this nation will prosper, that this nation will attain all of the plans and purposes of God.





"We will all benefit from the fruits of this nation. "I declare concerning this nation that the glories of the former days will be nothing to compare with the glories of the latter.





"I declare concerning this nation that all will be well with this nation; our joys will be full in this nation. "We will live in this nation to declare the wondrous works of God, we will prosper in this nation and we will hand to generations yet unborn a better country".



