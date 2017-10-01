Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to renew their faith in the Nigeria’s project, saying the tough times in the country would not last.

The former president made this known in his Independence Day Anniversary message to Nigerians.



The statement read in part: "I wish all Nigerians a happy 57th independence anniversary. "As a nation, we are moving on. On October 1, 2010, we celebrated our golden jubilee as an independent nation. Again, in January 2014, we celebrated our centenary as a nation.



"You may say tough times are here, but I say to you that tough times do not last; tough people do. I call on all Nigerians to renew faith with Nigeria as we add another year to our age. We will get better, we will be greater, about that there can be no doubt.



