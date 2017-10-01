The Niger state governor, Abubakar Bello, on Wednesday, relieved all but three members of the State Executive Council of their portfolio.





The three members who did not the get the axe are the newly appointed commissioners in the ministries of tourism and culture; mineral resources and livestock and fishery.





The vacuum left by the relieved commissioner have been directed to be filled by the permanent secretaries of each ministry till replacements are appointed.





This was disclosed in a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Jibril Ndace.



