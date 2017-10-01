President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday signed the University of Petroleum Resources Bill while vowing to fast track the socio-economic development of the Niger Delta.





With the signing of the bill, the University of Petroleum, Effurun, Delta state, now has legal backing to carry out specialised training and research in petroleum technologies.





According to the president, the Federal Government is committed to developing the Niger Delta even as he called on communities in the region to strive for peace and dialogue in resolving crisis.