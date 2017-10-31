President Buhari few hours ago, visits troop of the Nigerian Armed Forces at the headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri Borno State in celebration of 57th Independence anniversary on 1st Oct 2017

Mr President had arrive Borno, 7am to celebrate the Independence anniversary with troops fighting Boko Haram terrorists in the area.

Buhari had, at 7 am, addressed Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast where he reeled out his administration's achievements in the last two years and restated his commitment to a united Nigeria.

Buhari announced the visit on his Facebook page where he thanked the troops for their gallantry in the fight against terrorism.

He wrote, “I'm spending today visiting our troops in Maiduguri. The entire nation thanks our gallant Armed Forces for their heroic work rolling back the frontiers of Boko Haram's terrorism.

We will never forget their sacrifices. I ask that you remember them in your prayers.