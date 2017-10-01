Leading light in telecommunications regulations in Africa, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) was the toast of the global telecommunications umbrella body, the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) at the just concluded ITU Telecom World 2017, Busan, South Korea.

NCC was named the most Valuable Partner by the ITU for its commitment and participation in ITU Telecom World events over the years. The NCC was also awarded a certificate of Appreciation for the ITU Telecom World 2017 National Pavilion and thematic Pavilion as well as Loyal Participation and supporters of the yearly ITU Telecom World in a number of years.

Nigeria also won the ITU Telecom World Government Award for being the Government with the most innovative Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) included in the nation’s pavilion.

Five Nigerian SMEs and start-ups qualified for the ITU Telecom World 2017 pitch for the Global SMEs Awards. Three of the SMEs, Miss Temitope Awosika (Medsaf), Mr. Valentine Ubalua (Ubenwa) and Mr. Chizaram Ucheaga (Mavis Computel) joined the ITU Global SME honours lists.

Medsaf for instance leverages technology to make the process of buying and selling, and managing medication easy and efficient, connecting hospitals, pharmacies and clinics to safe quality medication from leading local and foreign drug manufacturers. Ubenwa’s recognition is for leveraging the most innovative use of ICTs category for pioneering a cry-based diagnostic mobile app for birth asphyxia. In addition, Mavis computel’s recognition of Excellence certificate, as the best and most innovative individual exhibitor in the Nigerian pavilion at ITU Telecom World 2017 completed the circle of recognitions in this global event. The certificates were presented to those recognized and won by ITU Secretary General, Mr. Houlin Zhao.

Zhao said he was very encouraged by Nigeria’s participation and told other nations present at the award ceremony to emulate the Nigerian example personified by the NCC; for putting together quality participation every year and bringing to ITU Telecom World 2017 SMEs with innovative ICT digital solutions that have social impact.

Dr. Mustapha Babagana of Nigeria’s Ministry of Communications, received the award on behalf of Nigeria while, Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Nigeria and Director, Spectrum Administration, NCC, Mr. Austin Nwaulune received the NCC awards on behalf of Executive Vice Chairman (EVC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta.