Chinonso Obasi, the President of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) says President Muhammadu Buhari has been given a seven-day ultimatum to suspend and investigate accomplices of fugitive civil servant Abdulrasheed Maina.





Obasi, in a statement today said: "Just recently a mind boggling revelation was made of how Maina was smuggled back to the civil service after almost five years of absconding.



The elevation of Maina from Deputy Director to Director with evidence of official exchange of correspondence amongst government officials is nothing but attempt to ridicule the public image and psyche of Nigerians and the civil service system".



"As advocates of sane and corrupt-free Nigeria, we make bold to ask President Muhammadu Buhari to swiftly suspend all heads of commission, extra-ministerial departments and ministries involved in this sour saga.



The Head of Service of the Federation, and the Chairman of Federal Civil Service Commission deserve nothing but immediate suspension from office and probe for allowing themselves to be caught in this web of professional misconduct"



The NANS president said that it had become imperative for Buhari to rid his administration of those who were making mockery of his commitment to fight corruption.



He said that the police and ant-graft agencies should do all they could to bring Maina to answer to the allegations against him and shed light on how and why he returned to the civil service after absconding for over four years.



"We insist that same measures taken by the presidency in the cases involving the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency be meted out to everyone involved in `Mainagate.





This case should be diligently probed and prosecuted and the report should not be swept under the carpet. “To this end, we hereby issue a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to act and do so with the highest sense of sincerity regardless of those involved and their closeness to the corridors of power" he said.

