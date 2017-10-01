A woman married and her lover were found dead in a car in Ogba area of Lagos State on Sunday morning.



Residents of the area, who witnessed the scene, said their naked bodies indicated they were having sex before their deaths.



The incident occurred behind the Nigeria Institute of Journalism (NIJ) building.



One of the eyewitnesses who took to Twitter to post a picture, Acoustich Anah, wrote, “I just saw the weirdest and saddest thing. I saw people gathered watching a car. Initially I thought it was an accident but it wasn’t.



“I saw a man and a woman both naked the engine of the car still running even the AC is still on. They apparently were having sex and died



“The man has his hands on his part and the lady stretched out naked. The car was parked on the road.



“I couldn’t take pictures still shaken by the fact that I just saw 2 dead bodies this early morning. I can’t un-look it.”



Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Police Command, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, confirmed the incident .

According him, “The police was the first respondent in the incident. I can confirm that an unidentified man and a woman were found in a car in Ogba.



“The police rescued them and took them to a nearby hospital where doctors confirmed them dead.



“We are yet to get to the relations and family members of the deceased. We’ll also carry out investigations to ascertain the actual cause of their deaths.



“We’ll get to the root of the matter and I will update you on further development.”