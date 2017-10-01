On Wednesday, 25th of October, The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture [NACCIMA] Hosted some of its Cooperate members to a Breakfast/Interactive section at the NACCIMA Secretariat GRA Ikeja, Lagos.



These Event had over 50 Companies in Attendance some of which includes, De United Foods Ltd(Makers of Indomie Noodles), Morbod Fisheries (Owner and Manager of Fish Trawlers), Elshcon Nigeria Ltd( A leading Shipping Company in Porharcourt), Lubcon Nigeria Ltd( A leading industry in the Oil and Gas Sector), Port and Marine Services Ltd( A leading player in the maritime sector)

Aarti Steel Mill Ltd, Maijaama International Ltd, Zan Nigeria Ltd, Honorable Members of the Press and Many More



While Speaking at the Event, The National President NACCIMA, Iyalode Alaba Lawson,MFR, FLoD JP STRESSED the point of Uniting the Body. In Her Words '' It is a statement of fact that ants are very small but, when they unite, they form a strong army. Equally, one can easily break all the sticks in the bundle one after the other but one cannot break a bundle of sticks easily. This further underscores the reasons I have called this auspicious meeting of illustrious and cerebral NACCIMA members who are also members of Nigeria’s Corporate Sector''



There was also a show case of the some Made in Nigeria Products



Also Present at the Event Are Head [SME-South], Bank of Industry, Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed, NACCIMA Chairman Membership Development Committee Alhaji Sanusi Maijama'a, Director General NACCIMA, Mr Emmanuel Cobham mni, Dr Emi Membere Otaji President Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Dr Magret Orakwusi NACCIMA National Officer and Chairman, Shipowners Forum, Hon.Dele Oye National Vice President NACCIMA of Dele Associates, Toun Okewale Sonaiya Vice chair NACCIMA Publicity Committe and CEO WFM 91.7 Women Radio, Some Representatives of the NACCIMA Youth