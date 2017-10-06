



The President of a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, Mr Ademola Odunade, on Friday dissolved eight years marriage between one Temitope Osunbote and her husband, Elijah, over infidelity.



Odunade held that the couple had refused to be pacified and he consequently terminated the union in the interest of peace and order.





"Temitope is awarded custody of the two children produced by the union, while Elijah is directed to pay a monthly feeding allowance of N8,000 for the upkeep of the children.





"This is in addition to being responsible for their education and other welfare needs" he said.





Earlier, Temitope, who resides at Imalefalafia area of Ibadan, had described her husband as a womaniser who had no regard for the sacredness of the marriage institution.





"My Lord, Elijah is deeply engrossed in infidelity because he brings his concubines to our matrimonial home every now then and even takes them to our matrimonial bed without any respect for me.





"Besides, Elijah often beats me at the slightest mistake. In fact, he is too troublesome and highly irresponsible.







"That is a part of what I have been facing in addition to frequently starving the children and me.





"There is no more love between Elijah and I. Please, separate us” Temitope said. In his response, Elijah, who consented to the dissolution, denied all the allegations levelled against him.





"Temitope is a thief and can also never be trusted for a moment as I have noticed that she has been sleeping with different men in my house.





"With my experience as a computer engineer, I installed a camera to monitor her activities while I am away and that monitoring device revealed her unfaithfulness to me.





"I have been paying the children"s school fees regularly till date. I no longer have any feelings for her" Elijah said.



NAN