



A robbery suspect identified as Chukwuma Okoro, has confessed that he attempted to rob in order to raise N300,000 to pay the bride price of his wife who ran away from his home.









Okoro was among four robbery suspects arrested and paraded Wednesday by the Ondo State Police Command yesterday October 11th. Other suspects paraded are Ezenwa Raphael, Chukwudi Oruma and Thomas Onofuapo.











The state Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, who paraded the suspects before newsmen, said Okoro and the other suspects were among the armed robbers who had been terrorizing the state in recent time.











According to the police spokesperson, Okoro allegedly attacked a girl who was taking a N500,000 proceed from her master sales to a bank when the suspect attempted to snatch it from her.









The victim raised alarm which attracted passersby who arrested Okoro and handed him over to the police. Items found on him included a pistol and five live carriages.









When interrogated, Okoro said he was a vegetable seller in Akure and that he ventured into robbery so he could raise N300, 000 to pay his wife’s dowry as that was the amount her family was demanding for.









"It is my wife that pushed me into it, I have never stolen in my life, this is the first time, she ran away from my house since three weeks ago and she has been begging me to come back so I started looking for money to pay her dowry before she comes back.









There is no way I can get more than N300,000 to pay her dowry, that is why I tried to rob and this is the first time I will be doing it" Okoro said.