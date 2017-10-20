



The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Monday said the long absence of President Muhammadu Buhari due to ill-health further strengthen the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.









Though she did not mention Kanu's name specifically, Mrs. Buhari said a 40 year old seized the opportunity of her husband's absence to create a state within a state.









She spoke at the opening of a two day stakeholders meeting on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.









"Going back to the same health issue in Nigeria, as a result of spending several months by the President outside Nigeria, a 40 year old man who was still living in his father's house, created a state out of a state and that is a major set back for the country and the health sector did not benefit” she said